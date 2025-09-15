E-Paper | September 15, 2025

Social media influencer Samiya Hijab agrees to withdraw complaint in ‘kidnapping and harassment’ case

Tahir Naseer Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 06:40pm

Social media influencer Samiya Hijab on Monday agreed to withdraw her complaint in her alleged harassment and kidnapping case, with the court granting bail to the suspect.

The suspect was arrested on September 2 and a case was registered in the capital’s Shalimar Police Station at her complaint under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 392 (punishment for robbery), 500 (punishment for defamation), 509 and 511 of the Pakistan Penal Code. He is currently on judicial remand.

During today’s hearing at an Islamabad district and sessions court — presided over by Additional District and Sessions Judge Amir Zia — Samiya recorded her statement before the court, stating that the case had been resolved and she withdrew her complaint.

“I have no objection to granting bail to the accused and his acquittal,” Samiya said in her statement.

When asked by the judge if she was forgiving the suspect, the social media influencer replied in the affirmative.

The judge set bail for the suspect at Rs20,000.

The hearing

At the start of today’s hearing, the investigating officer (IO) appeared in court, but Samiya did not, with the IO stating that she would participate in the hearing through video link.

“If the plaintiff has a brother or father, they can appear on her behalf; if not, then the plaintiff will have to appear,” Judge Zia stated. “If the plaintiff cannot appear today, then we can fix a later date.

The hearing was briefly adjourned before Samiya appeared in court later today. Media persons and court staff were asked to vacate the courtroom for the hearing.

