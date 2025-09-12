E-Paper | September 12, 2025

Suspect in social media influencer Samiya Hijab kidnapping bid sent to jail on judicial remand for 14 days

Tahir Naseer Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 07:33pm

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Friday sent the suspect, who allegedly threatened and attempted to abduct social media influencer Samiya Hijab, to jail for 14 days on judicial remand.

The suspect was arrested on September 2 and a case was registered in the capital’s Shalimar Police Station at her complaint under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 392 (punishment for robbery), 500 (punishment for defamation), 509 and 511 of the Pakistan Penal Code. He has since been remanded twice.

The Shalimar police produced the suspect in court before Judicial Magistrate Yasin Mahmood Chuahdry today after the expiry of his two-day physical remand. The police requested that the suspect be awarded physical remand for another five days.

However, the judge rejected the police’s request and sent the suspect to Adiala Jail on judicial remand for 14 days.

The influencer alleged in a first information report (FIR) that the suspect had stalked her for several days. She added that last Sunday at 6:30pm, an attempt was made to forcefully take her out of the house.

“Today’s incident further escalated when he attempted to forcibly abduct me from my house while I was returning his gifts. This amounts to abduction, harassment, and assault under the law. For evidence, I have CCTV footage,” she was quoted as saying in the FIR.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...
Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...