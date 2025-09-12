Suspect in social media influencer Samiya Hijab kidnapping bid sent to jail on judicial remand for 14 days

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Friday sent the suspect, who allegedly threatened and attempted to abduct social media influencer Samiya Hijab, to jail for 14 days on judicial remand.

The suspect was arrested on September 2 and a case was registered in the capital’s Shalimar Police Station at her complaint under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 392 (punishment for robbery), 500 (punishment for defamation), 509 and 511 of the Pakistan Penal Code. He has since been remanded twice.

The Shalimar police produced the suspect in court before Judicial Magistrate Yasin Mahmood Chuahdry today after the expiry of his two-day physical remand. The police requested that the suspect be awarded physical remand for another five days.

However, the judge rejected the police’s request and sent the suspect to Adiala Jail on judicial remand for 14 days.

The influencer alleged in a first information report (FIR) that the suspect had stalked her for several days. She added that last Sunday at 6:30pm, an attempt was made to forcefully take her out of the house.

“Today’s incident further escalated when he attempted to forcibly abduct me from my house while I was returning his gifts. This amounts to abduction, harassment, and assault under the law. For evidence, I have CCTV footage,” she was quoted as saying in the FIR.