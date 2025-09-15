E-Paper | September 15, 2025

EU pesticide rules hit Basmati exports

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 06:29am

LAHORE: Pakistani Basmati faces critical challenges as Minimum Residual Level (MRL) issues loom.

As the Basmati rice crop in Punjab enters a crucial pollination stage, particularly for the popular 1847 and 1509 varieties, the Pakistani rice industry is on high alert. Last year, Pakistan’s Basmati exports suffered significant economic losses and a loss of market share due to the strict MRL standards for pesticides, especially in the European Union.

According to data, Pakistan’s Basmati exports to the EU experienced a sharp decline of 41 per cent, or 74,660 tonnes, in the 12 months ending September 30, 2025. This loss in market share was a direct result of failing to meet the EU’s MRL standards for certain pesticides and issues with Aflatoxin.

In contrast, India not only capitalised on Pakistan’s setback but also significantly expanded its own market presence. India’s share in the EU’s total brown Basmati exports jumped to 53pc, a substantial increase from just 16pc the previous year. India’s export volume soared from 41,108 tonnes to 189,887 tonnes, demonstrating a strong recovery and strategic market capture.

In response to the crisis, key industry stakeholders including the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), the Basmati Foundation, and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) have launched a series of seminars and training programmes across Punjab and Sindh. These initiatives, funded by significant investments, aim to educate growers on the severity of the MRL issue, its causes, and effective remedies.

The push to address MRL and phyto-sanitary requirements was spearheaded by REAP’s leadership, with technical support from experts like Imran Sheikh of Basmati Heritage and Dr Warner of Eurofins Germany, in collaboration with the Punjab government and TDAP.

A major part of the MRL problem is the irrational and late-stage application of pesticides after flowering, which allows the chemicals to travel into the rice grains, says rice expert Hamid Malik. “Given this critical stage in the crop’s development, there is a pressing need for REAP, rice millers, and regulators to establish vigilance committees in all Basmati-growing areas of Punjab and Sindh. These committees would monitor pesticide use to ensure compliance with international standards and prevent a repeat of last year’s export failures,” he says.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Fiscal failure
15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

PAKISTAN’S debt dynamics continue to paint a difficult fiscal picture. The latest State Bank debt bulletin shows...
Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...