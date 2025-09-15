EU pesticide rules hit Basmati exports

LAHORE: Pakistani Basmati faces critical challenges as Minimum Residual Level (MRL) issues loom.

As the Basmati rice crop in Punjab enters a crucial pollination stage, particularly for the popular 1847 and 1509 varieties, the Pakistani rice industry is on high alert. Last year, Pakistan’s Basmati exports suffered significant economic losses and a loss of market share due to the strict MRL standards for pesticides, especially in the European Union.

According to data, Pakistan’s Basmati exports to the EU experienced a sharp decline of 41 per cent, or 74,660 tonnes, in the 12 months ending September 30, 2025. This loss in market share was a direct result of failing to meet the EU’s MRL standards for certain pesticides and issues with Aflatoxin.

In contrast, India not only capitalised on Pakistan’s setback but also significantly expanded its own market presence. India’s share in the EU’s total brown Basmati exports jumped to 53pc, a substantial increase from just 16pc the previous year. India’s export volume soared from 41,108 tonnes to 189,887 tonnes, demonstrating a strong recovery and strategic market capture.

In response to the crisis, key industry stakeholders including the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), the Basmati Foundation, and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) have launched a series of seminars and training programmes across Punjab and Sindh. These initiatives, funded by significant investments, aim to educate growers on the severity of the MRL issue, its causes, and effective remedies.

The push to address MRL and phyto-sanitary requirements was spearheaded by REAP’s leadership, with technical support from experts like Imran Sheikh of Basmati Heritage and Dr Warner of Eurofins Germany, in collaboration with the Punjab government and TDAP.

A major part of the MRL problem is the irrational and late-stage application of pesticides after flowering, which allows the chemicals to travel into the rice grains, says rice expert Hamid Malik. “Given this critical stage in the crop’s development, there is a pressing need for REAP, rice millers, and regulators to establish vigilance committees in all Basmati-growing areas of Punjab and Sindh. These committees would monitor pesticide use to ensure compliance with international standards and prevent a repeat of last year’s export failures,” he says.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025