Assessment of agricultural damages on-going, says Aurangzeb

Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 12:18pm

The full assessment of agricultural damages from floods is still underway, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said.

The minister, while speaking to the media in Kamalia today, said that the local, provincial, and federal governments, along with the State Bank of Pakistan, are working in collaboration to determine the next steps.

Recalling mitigation efforts taken during the 2022 floods, he said that, “We already have a formula and what we need to do at the moment is to assess the damages in the next 12-15 days as the water starts to recede.”

Pakistan Floods 2025

