Aurangzeb says lessons learnt during recent floods, calls for acknowledging ‘self-inflicted’ damage

The government has learnt many lessons during the recent floods, says Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, calling for the need to “think through self-inflicted” damage.

While speaking to the media today, the minister, while reiterating the need for structural changes and the threat of climate change, said, “Quite frankly, some of the damage was self-inflicted.”

“We must keep a check on what kind of areas we are populating and places we are building our societies, or consider zoning laws,” Aurangzeb said.

“It is about time that we think through this self-inflicted pain,” he added.