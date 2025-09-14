E-Paper | September 14, 2025

Aurangzeb says lessons learnt during recent floods, calls for acknowledging ‘self-inflicted’ damage

Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 12:21pm

The government has learnt many lessons during the recent floods, says Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, calling for the need to “think through self-inflicted” damage.

While speaking to the media today, the minister, while reiterating the need for structural changes and the threat of climate change, said, “Quite frankly, some of the damage was self-inflicted.”

“We must keep a check on what kind of areas we are populating and places we are building our societies, or consider zoning laws,” Aurangzeb said.

“It is about time that we think through this self-inflicted pain,” he added.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb speaks to the media during a visit to Kamalia on Sept 14. — DawnNewsTV
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb speaks to the media during a visit to Kamalia on Sept 14. — DawnNewsTV

