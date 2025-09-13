DC orders urgent repairs after canal breach in Khanewal

Khanewal Deputy Commissioner Dr Salma Suleman took notice of a breach in a canal near Chak Number 58/15-L and directed the irrigation department to carry out emergency repair work, according to her public relations officer.

The DC visited the site and was briefed on the situation by officials. She instructed the department to immediately seal the breach and to remain on alert in case it reopens due to water pressure.

She further directed the irrigation department to expedite measures aimed at strengthening the canal embankments to prevent future incidents.