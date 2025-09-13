12 soldiers martyred, 13 terrorists killed during fire exchange in KP’s South Waziristan: ISPR

Twelve soldiers were martyred while security forces killed 13 terrorists during an intense fire exchange in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The 13 terrorists were among 35 “khwarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Khwarij” killed in two separate engagements from September 10 to 13, the press release said.

The state uses the term Fitna al Khwarij to refer to terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). It has also designated Balochistan-based groups as Fitna-al-Hindustan to highlight India’s alleged role in terrorism and destabilisation across Pakistan.

In an “encounter that took place in South Waziristan District, thirteen more khwarij were neutralised by the security forces. However, during intense fire exchange, twelve brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat (martyrdom)”, the ISPR said.

The military’s media affairs wing further said that 22 “Indian-sponsored khwarij were sent to hell” in Bajaur after an intense fire exchange during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian-sponsored killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas,” the statement added.

“Intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed physical involvement of Afghan nationals in these heinous acts. Besides, [the] use of Afghan soil against Pakistan by Fitna al Khawarij terrorists continues to remain a grave point of concern,” the military further noted.

“Pakistan expects the interim Afghan government to uphold its responsibilities and deny use of its soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan,” it added.

Pakistan has long maintained that it faces a persistent threat from militant groups operating out of Afghanistan, including the TTP and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which was recently designated by the US State Department as a Foreign Terr­­orist Organisation.

The ISPR asserted: “Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored khwarji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the security forces for eliminating 35 terrorists in the two operations and paid tribute to the 12 martyred soldiers who “fought with bravery”, APP reported, citing a press release from the PM Office.

The premier prayed for the martyrs’ high ranks and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. He said that in the fight against terrorism, the security forces were “standing like a solid rock” and the entire nation paid tribute to them.

The prime minister also reiterated the government’s resolve to eradicate terrorism of all kinds from the country.

Pakistan has lately been witnessing an uptick in terrorist activities, mainly in KP and Balochistan. In November 2022, the TTP, after breaking a ceasefire deal with the government, had vowed to escalate attacks against the security forces, the police, and other law enforcement agencies’ personnel.

Earlier this month, six soldiers were martyred, while five terrorists were killed as security forces thwarted an attack on the Federal Constabulary (FC) Headquarters in the Bannu district.

In response, the military has intensified its counter-terrorism operations. From September 9 to 10, security forces killed 14 “Indian-sponsored khwarij” in KP’s Mohmand district, four in North Waziristan, and one in Bannu district, according to the ISPR.

Yesterday, the ISPR said troops had also killed four “Indian-sponsored terrorists” during an IBO in Balochistan’s Mastung.

Last month, security forces gunned down 50 terrorists over a four-day operation, foiling an attempt by militants to cross over from Afghanistan into Balochistan.