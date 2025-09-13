14,247 rescued from Punjab in the last 24 hours: rescue official

Punjab Rescue spokesperson Farooq Ahmed has said in a statement that 12,427 people were rescued by boat across Punjab over the past 24 hours.

He added that 1,517 boats are engaged in rescue operations across the province.

“Currently, 211 rescue boats in Multan, 102 boats in Rahim Yar Khan and 174 boats in Muzaffargarh are engaged in flood rescue operations,” Ahmed was quoted as saying. “In the last 24 hours alone, 3,274 people were rescued from flooded areas in Multan, 2,392 in Muzaffargarh and 414 in Rahim Yar Khan.”

Ahmed added that in the last 24 hours, 1,832 people were rescued from Lodhran, 1,531 from Bahawalpur, 608 from Bahawalnagar, 586 from Toba Tek Singh and 513 from Vehari.

“In the last 24 hours, 1,062 people have been rescued from Pakpattan, 643 from Okara and 478 from Kasur and 934 Rajanpur, Hafizabad, Jhang, Khanewal, Narowal and Nankana Sahib,” he added.

“The Punjab government has safely evacuated more than 2.4 million people and more than 1.9 million animals from flood-hit areas across Punjab.”