Turkish agency Tika intensifies emergency relief operations in Punjab

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (Tika) has intensified its emergency relief operations in Punjab to assist people affected by the recent floods, Radio Pakistan reports.

The initiative covers multiple districts, including Kasur, Jhang, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, Wazirabad, Sialkot and Multan, the report said, citing Tika.

“Relief activities include the distribution of hot meals and family hygiene kits, as well as the establishment of mobile health camps offering medical consultations and free medicines.”