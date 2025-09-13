E-Paper | September 13, 2025

Two boatmen arrested in Multan for overcharging flood victims

Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 09:13am

The Multan police have arrested two private boatmen for overcharging flood-affected people during their evacuation from their homes to safer places in the Khan Bela of the Jalalpur Pirwala tehsil.

Some videos went viral on social media, while private TV channels also aired special transmissions in which the flood victims had protested against overcharging during their evacuation, as well as the government officials’ apathy in their relief and rescue work.

Some TV reporters had also accused some boatmen of charging even Rs100,000 to Rs500,000 for shifting the body of a flood victim.

Multan SSP Dr Khadeja Umar took action on the complaints of overcharging by the private boatmen at Khan Bela road and arrested Allah Wasya and Majid, while also seizing their boats.

Read more here.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Security at stake
Updated 13 Sep, 2025

Security at stake

Imran Khan's stance against military operations is a problematic one. However, there needs to be political ownership of such choices.
Panda debut
13 Sep, 2025

Panda debut

FORMAL assurances from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $285m in...
Where are they?
13 Sep, 2025

Where are they?

THE Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was created in 2011 with directives by the Supreme Court to...
Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...