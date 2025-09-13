Two boatmen arrested in Multan for overcharging flood victims

The Multan police have arrested two private boatmen for overcharging flood-affected people during their evacuation from their homes to safer places in the Khan Bela of the Jalalpur Pirwala tehsil.

Some videos went viral on social media, while private TV channels also aired special transmissions in which the flood victims had protested against overcharging during their evacuation, as well as the government officials’ apathy in their relief and rescue work.

Some TV reporters had also accused some boatmen of charging even Rs100,000 to Rs500,000 for shifting the body of a flood victim.

Multan SSP Dr Khadeja Umar took action on the complaints of overcharging by the private boatmen at Khan Bela road and arrested Allah Wasya and Majid, while also seizing their boats.

Read more here.