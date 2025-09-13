PM Shehbaz okays rail car project to connect Rawalpindi, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: After performing groundbreaking of T-Chowk Flyover on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave a go-ahead to interior and railway ministers to start rail car project to connect the twin cities.

The prime minister said this rail car project would be highly beneficial for residents of both cities and other adjoining areas.

“Today, Railway Minister Hanif Abbasi and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi informed me about this proposed project and that they are planning on it,” the prime minister said, adding that the project was major public-welfare project and would be very effective.

Mr Sharif said the track was already available and once completed, the rail car project besides providing transport facility to locals will also be helpful for tourists. He directed that work on this project be started immediately and assured the authorities concerned for full support of the federal government.

Performs groundbreaking of T-Chowk Flyover

Earlier, he performed groundbreaking of T-Chowk Flyover Project at the junction of Islamabad Expressway and G.T. Road, terming this project a milestone initiative for residents of the twin cities and other areas. The project worth Rs1.4 billion will be completed in 150 days time.

Prime Minister Sharif appreciated the performance of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa and his team.

He directed the CDA to timely complete the project with no compromise on quality.

He said Pakistan was going to host the next Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Islamabad, therefore, preparation must be started immediately. The prime minister appreciated horticulture and landscaping experts of Tajikistan for planting around 300,000 flower saplings in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said widening of the expressway project had already been completed but it was decided its inauguration would be held after completing the last segment of the project – T Chowk flyover.

He said the project was being executed on available land and no new land acquisition would be done.

The interior minister said on the direction of the prime minister, the project would be completed in the shortest time without compromising on quality. CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa briefed the prime minister about the flyover project.

He said it was being executed by a Joint Venture of Habib Construction Service (HCS) and ZKB.

Officials said the CDA wanted the prime minister to perform the ground breaking of another project – Shaheen Chowk – which will also be constructed under a joint venture between HCS and ZKB.

It is relevant to note here T-Chowk on G.T. Road was the entry point of Islamabad.

According to CDA, almost 100,000 vehicles per day commute through this junction and the flyover will facilitate approximately 25,000 vehicles every day.

The CDA officials said the expressway was the main artery of Islamabad, linking the capital with Rawalpindi, Punjab and Azad Kashmir. They said after completion of the flyover traffic coming from Lahore side will have direct and smooth entry on the expressway.

The groundbreaking ceremony was also attended by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Chairman Standing Committee on Interior Raja Khurram Nawaz and number of other MNAs, IGP Islamabad and deputy commissioner.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025