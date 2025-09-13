E-Paper | September 13, 2025

Two killed in separate incidents in Taxila

Published September 13, 2025

TAXILA: Two persons were killed in two different incidents in Taxila on Friday. In the first incident a bullet-riddled body of a man found from a graveyard in Dhoke Saidu area in the limits of Taxila police station.

Police sources said that some passerby spotted the body and informed the police. Subsequently, the body was shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy.

The body was later identified as that of Mohammad Nisar, a native of Khanpur. Separately, a tent service worker died of electrocution in Shahloom colony area in the limits of the same police station.

Police sources said that Manan, who works as a dishwasher at the service, went to the roof where he accidentally touched high voltage wires and died on the spot.

Later Rescue 1122 shifted his body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for autopsy. Taxila Police have registered two separate cases and launched further investigation.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025

