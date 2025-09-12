E-Paper | September 12, 2025

PMDC postpones MDCAT amid floods, issues revised date

Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 01:51pm

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has postponed the upcoming medical entrance exam due to ongoing floods in the country.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health, after holding discussions with relevant representatives from all four provinces, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, PMDC has revised the exam date to October 26 (Sunday).

The decision was taken in light of the “difficulties faced by students in the affected areas,” the statement read.

The exam was previously scheduled to be held on October 5.

