E-Paper | September 12, 2025

FBI releases photos of suspect in Charlie Kirk’s assassination

Agencies Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 07:42am

OREM: US authorities on Thursday released pictures of a man they were hunting in the killing of conservative youth leader Charlie Kirk, hours after recovering the high-powered rifle believed to have been used in the fatal shooting at Utah Valley University.

Kirk, 31, a superstar on the Republican right and a close ally of President Donald Trump, was killed by a single gunshot to the neck while addressing a large crowd on Wednesday. The FBI has described the killing as a “targeted event”.

The FBI issued grainy photos of a person of interest wearing a black baseball cap, dark sunglasses and what appeared to be jeans, with a long-sleeved top emblazoned with a design including an American flag.

Authorities described the suspect as being of university age and acknowledged the gunman remained at large after escaping into woodland.

“We’re doing everything we can to find him, and we’re not sure how far he has gone yet, but we will do our best,” FBI Special Agent Robert Bohls told a media briefing. The FBI also announced a reward of up to $100,000 for information.

Mr Bohls said the presumed murder weapon, a “high powered bolt action rifle,” was recovered in a wooded area where the shooter had fled.

Investigators found ammunition engraved with expressions of transgender and antifascist ideology inside the rifle, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the investigation.

It was Trump who first announced Kirk’s death. In a video address, Trump cited a “dark moment for America” and suggested the left wing was responsible. On Thursday, the president paid tribute to Kirk as a “giant of his generation” and announced he would posthumously award him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honour.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...
Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...