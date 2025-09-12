Sindh govt monitoring flood situation round the clock: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the Sindh government is closely monitoring the flood situation and work is being carried out with a coordinated strategy at all levels.

The Sindh government and all departments are engaged in monitoring the situation and relief activities round the clock, says a statement quoting Mr Memon, who also holds the portfolio of provincial minister for information, transport and mass transit.

Water levels at barrages and rivers are being checked continuously so that preventive measures can be taken in time, he said, adding that people from the affected katcha areas have been relocated to safe places while temporary shelters, drinking water, food, medicines and other essential facilities have been provided to them.

He said this is a national emergency that the government cannot handle alone. Public cooperation is essential. People should follow the instructions of the administration and rescue agencies, avoid rumors and contact the nearest centres or helplines in case of an emergency.

Asks people for cooperation in ‘national emergency’

Mr Memon added that the Sindh chief minister and other cabinet members are personally monitoring the operations and visiting the affected areas. He emphasised that the Sindh government’s goal is not just to provide temporary relief, but also to take permanent measures to restore the affected areas and prevent such situations in future.

He said that the water level has decreased at Trimmu while there is a very high flood at Panjnad, a medium flood at Guddu and Sukkur Barrages, and a low flood at Kotri.

The senior minister said that during the past 36 hours, 2,375 people have been relocated from the katcha areas to safer places. So far, a total of 150,002 people have been moved. Medical facilities have been provided at 169 fixed and mobile health sites, bringing the total to 63,748 people treated.

He also stated that in the past 36 hours, 11,844 cattle have been moved to safe places, raising the total to 410,951 animals relocated. In addition, 49,303 cattle have been vaccinated and treated in the past 36 hours, bringing the total to 1,080,694 cattle vaccinated and treated.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025