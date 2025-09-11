2 dead, 4 injured in KP’s Mansehra as vehicle plunges into ravine

Two women were killed, while four people were injured after the jeep they were travelling in plunged into a ravine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mansehra district, police said on Thursday.

Shenkiari Station House Officer Muhammad Saqib told Dawn.com that a jeep heading towards the Jabori area fell into a ravine due to landslide debris following heavy rains on the road.

“The local people rushed to the scene after the accident and retrieved the victims from the ravine. Two of them were [found] dead,” he said, adding that four others were injured in the incident, including three children and a driver.

He also said that the dead bodies and the injured were taken to the Shenkiari Rural Health Centre, while two of the injured were later taken to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

Fatal accidents are common on roads in the mountainous regions of the country due to traffic rule violations, treacherous terrain, and poor infrastructure.

Earlier this month, two people were killed and 24 others sustained critical injuries when a wagon carrying participants of a wedding procession skidded off the road and plunged into a deep ravine in Balakot.

At least two local tourists were killed in an accident after their car plunged into a ravine in the Kaghan area in June.

In April, five people were killed and eight others were injured when a passenger jeep plunged into a ravine in Mansehra’s Jabori area of Siren Valley.