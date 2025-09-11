E-Paper | September 11, 2025

2 dead, 4 injured in KP’s Mansehra as vehicle plunges into ravine

Umar Bacha Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 12:19pm
This picture shows a jeep after it fell into a ravine in KP’s Mansehra district, Sept 11. — Photo by the author
This picture shows a jeep after it fell into a ravine in KP’s Mansehra district, Sept 11. — Photo by the author

Two women were killed, while four people were injured after the jeep they were travelling in plunged into a ravine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mansehra district, police said on Thursday.

Shenkiari Station House Officer Muhammad Saqib told Dawn.com that a jeep heading towards the Jabori area fell into a ravine due to landslide debris following heavy rains on the road.

“The local people rushed to the scene after the accident and retrieved the victims from the ravine. Two of them were [found] dead,” he said, adding that four others were injured in the incident, including three children and a driver.

He also said that the dead bodies and the injured were taken to the Shenkiari Rural Health Centre, while two of the injured were later taken to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

Fatal accidents are common on roads in the mountainous regions of the country due to traffic rule violations, treacherous terrain, and poor infrastructure.

Earlier this month, two people were killed and 24 others sustained critical injuries when a wagon carrying participants of a wedding procession skidded off the road and plunged into a deep ravine in Balakot.

At least two local tourists were killed in an accident after their car plunged into a ravine in the Kaghan area in June.

In April, five people were killed and eight others were injured when a passenger jeep plunged into a ravine in Mansehra’s Jabori area of Siren Valley.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...
Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...