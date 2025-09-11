E-Paper | September 11, 2025

China says imposed punishment on popular social media app Xiaohongshu over content

AFP Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 10:04am
The Xiaohongshu (XHS) logo appears on the screen of a smartphone in Reno, United States, on December 12, 2024. — AFP
The Xiaohongshu (XHS) logo appears on the screen of a smartphone in Reno, United States, on December 12, 2024. — AFP

China’s internet regulator said on Thursday it had ordered “warnings and strict punishment” to bosses at popular social media app Xiaohongshu over its online content, slamming “trivial” and “negative” posts.

A statement from the Cyberspace Administration of China said “responsible individuals” at the Instagram-like platform would be punished after Xiaohongshu, known as RedNote in English, failed to “fulfil its main responsibility of content management”. It gave no details of the punishments.

The statement criticised Xiaohongshu for hosting “numerous posts hyping celebrities’ personal dynamics and trivial matters and other negative content frequently populating the hot search list”.

“A clear, clean and healthy cyberspace aligns with the interests of the people,” it added. Xiaohongshu was launched in Shanghai in 2013 and has hundreds of millions of monthly active users.

It translates literally to Little Red Book, but is not a reference to Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong’s book of quotations.

Unlike TikTok’s sister app Douyin or the micro-blogging site Weibo, Xiaohongshu leans heavily towards apolitical content such as lifestyle, travel, beauty and food topics.

Xiaohongshu’s “Explore” page is similar to TikTok’s “For You” page – both curated by an algorithm that suggests content based on users’ interests and interactions on the platforms.

It is also an online marketplace similar to TikTok Shop, where users can directly buy items including clothing, make-up and accessories.

It is seen as relatively less censored than other platforms: users can be found posting LGBTQ content and discussing the merits of women remaining single, topics often considered sensitive in China.

Xiaohongshu has also popularised “da ka”, or “check-in” tourism, where travellers plan itineraries around scenic or trending spots specifically to take photos for social media. And similar to Instagram and TikTok, the platform has also become a hub for influencers endorsing sponsored products.

Tech

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...
Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...