KP Assembly denounces Punjab govt’s ‘wheat blockade’, threatens response

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution, denouncing the Punjab government’s ‘restrictions’ on wheat supply amid claims about a 68 per cent hike in flour prices across the province.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle criticised the Punjab government for ‘restricting’ wheat movement from the province to KP, insisting the move has caused a crisis-like situation in their province.

With Speaker Babar Saleem Swati chairing the session, they warned if the Punjab government didn’t immediately lift the ban on wheat supply, KP would suspend supply of electricity, gas and oil to Punjab.

“The unconstitutional restrictions on wheat movement from Punjab to KP have created uncertainty and unrest among the people of the province,” read the resolution moved by PPP member Ahmad Karim Kundi.

Lawmakers claim 68pc hike in flour prices across province

It said the house expressed serious concerns over the illegal sealing of inter-provincial borders by the Punjab government obstructing the delivery of wheat to KP.

The resolution said such moves violated Article 151 of the Constitution, which guaranteed free trade and goods across the provinces.

Mr Kundi urged the government of KP to take up the matter with the federal and Punjab governments to ensure “constitutional compliances and uninterrupted supply of essential commodities, including wheat.

The resolution was also signed by food minister Zahir Shah Toru, excise minister Khaleequr Rehman, law minister Aftab Alam Afridi, and MPAs Shafi Jan and Riaz Shaheen. The debate on wheat shortage and hike in flour prices was started by PTI member Shafi Jan.

He said the rate of a 20kg wheat flour bag had gone up from Rs1,300 to Rs2,500.

“The Punjab government’s ban on wheat supply has no justification and instead, it violates the Constitution,” he said.

Mr Jan said that the KP government had never halted supply of gas, electricity and oil to the Punjab but the Punjab government “regularly” stopped wheat supply to KP.

Member of the opposition JUI-F Adnan Khan said that the Punjab government had set up checkposts and was not allowing the transportation of wheat to KP.

He said the ban on wheat supply had triggered a “crisis-like situation” in KP as poor residents couldn’t buy flour at inflated rates.

Mr Khan urged political parties, which are part of the ruling coalition in the Centre, to take up the issue with the prime minister and Punjab government before “the situation deteriorates.”

He said that if the Punjab government didn’t follow the Constitution and laws on the issue, then the KP government, too, should take adverse action by stopping the supply of electricity, gas and oil produced by KP to Punjab.

Food minister Zahir Shah Toru informed the house that a 68 per cent increase had been reported in flour prices since the Punjab government halted wheat supply lately.

He said that flour prices had also gone up in other provinces, mainly due to the hoarding of wheat in Punjab.

“KP produces 1.472 metric ton wheat annually, while it fulfills the remaining requirement by purchasing wheat and flour from Punjab. The KP government is not allowed to purchase wheat from other countries and is mainly dependent for it on Punjab,” he said.

The minister said that wheat supply from Punjab was banned by notifications from districts bordering KP and not the Punjab government in an inappropriate move. He said that people in KP were badly hit by terrorist attacks and the recent floods, and the increase in four prices had added to their misery.

Mr Toru said KP would have to purchase wheat at high prices, paying an additional Rs5 billion.

The house also passed the KP Local Government (Amendment) Act 2025.

The chair later adjourned the session until next Monday (Sept 15).

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025