Man, two sons shot dead in Balochistan’s Kohlu

Ali Jan Mangi Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 11:55am

DERA MURAD JAMALI: A man and his two sons were shot dead in the Lasezai area of Kohlu district late on Monday night, levies officials said on Tuesday.

The attackers stormed the house of Bhagia Usman Marri and opened indiscriminate fire with automatic weapons, killing all three as they slept in one of the rooms.

Resaldar Major Sher Muhammad Marri of the Levies, who reached the site with Assistant Comm­i­ssioner Kohlu Kabir Maz­ari, said the victims sustained multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot. The bodies were shi­fted to the district hospital for medico-legal formalities before being handed over to relatives.

The victims were identified as Bhagia Usman Marri and his sons, Khan Muha­mmad Marri and Muh­ammad Wali.

Officials said the motive behind the killings was not yet clear but suggested the incident appeared to be linked to enmity. No group or individual immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. An investigation has been launched and efforts are under way to trace the attackers.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025

