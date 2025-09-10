E-Paper | September 10, 2025

Terrorism has no place in religion or nationalism: CM Bugti

Saleem Shahid Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 11:22am

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has said that terrorism, whether in the name of religion or nationalism, is nothing but cruelty, barbarism, and open enmity against the country.

“The people of Balochistan stand united as a wall against terrorists and they will never surrender before them,” the chief minister said while speaking at a public meeting in Qila Saifullah, on Tuesday.

Member of Balochistan Assembly Mau­lana Noorullah has invited him for a visit to Qila Saifullah.

Provincial ministers, tribal elders, clerics, Nawab Ayaz Khan Jogezai of PkMAP and a large number of people attended the public meeting.

Mr Bugti condemned those who take up arms in the name of religion or ethnic rights, calling them oppressors and enemies of peace.

Several development projects announced for Qila Saifullah, surrounding areas at public meeting

“Islam is a religion of peace, brotherhood, and tolerance. Those who shed innocent blood are acting on an agenda to divide the country,” he said, stressing that the killing of innocent people and travellers is an unforgivable crime.

He condemned the recent suicide attack on a political rally in Quetta, stating that despite political differences, the entire province stands united against terrorism. He extended condolences to leaders, workers, and bereaved families of the affected party.

While affirming that peaceful protest is a democratic right, the chief minister said that blocking roads, burning tires and causing public distress will not be tolerated.

“No one will be allowed to endanger lives of patients, travellers, or ordinary citizens. We will stand firm with the Constitution and the law,” he said.

Responding to demands raised by Mau­lana Noorullah, Mr Bugti anno­unced several development projects for Qila Saifullah and surrounding areas. He said new districts are being established across the province on administrative grounds, and Muslim Bagh would soon be given the status of a district. He also confirmed that a Danish School would be established in Qila Saif­ullah as announced by the prime minister, subject to judicial approval.

The chief minister said Sarki Road (Murgha Faqir to Karam) and Joshan Narai to Aishut Road projects will be completed after feasibility studies and resource allocation. He also pledged Rs5 million for sports facilities in the area.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025

