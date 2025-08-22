FIA cracks down on illegal currency, fake ID networks

QUETTA: The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested a suspect involved in illegal currency exchange and hundi/hawala operations, recovering millions in foreign currency.

A spokesperson for the FIA said on Thursday that during a recent operation, a suspect named Shabbir Ahmed was arrested, and authorities recovered $5,100, 20,100 afghanis, over 34.1 million Iranian rials, and more than Rs1.5m Pakistani currency.

In another raid, the Balochistan FIA arrested a man in Quetta for allegedly obtaining identity cards using forged documents. The spokesperson said that the agency is carrying out a nationwide crackdown against groups involved in issuing CNICs through fraudulent means. On Thursday, suspect Bashir Ahmed was arrested from outside the Nadra office on Double Road.

