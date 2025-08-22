E-Paper | August 22, 2025

FIA cracks down on illegal currency, fake ID networks

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published August 22, 2025 Updated August 22, 2025 07:59am

QUETTA: The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested a suspect involved in illegal currency exchange and hundi/hawala operations, recovering millions in foreign currency.

A spokesperson for the FIA said on Thursday that during a recent operation, a suspect named Shabbir Ahmed was arrested, and authorities recovered $5,100, 20,100 afghanis, over 34.1 million Iranian rials, and more than Rs1.5m Pakistani currency.

In another raid, the Balochistan FIA arrested a man in Quetta for allegedly obtaining identity cards using forged documents. The spokesperson said that the agency is carrying out a nationwide crackdown against groups involved in issuing CNICs through fraudulent means. On Thursday, suspect Bashir Ahmed was arrested from outside the Nadra office on Double Road.

Published in Dawn, August 22th, 2025

