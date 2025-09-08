E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Two youths booked for raping transperson in Bahawalnagar

Our Correspondent Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 10:36am

BAHAWALNAGAR: The Maroot police on Sunday booked two youths for raping and looting a transgender.

Police sources told Dawn that the transperson, who made a living by dancing at wedding functions, was at her home in Allama Iqbal Town, Maroot, on Sept 9 when two young men, residents of Chak 314-HR, reached there to invite her to dance at a wedding function.

Meanwhile, one youth forcibly raped the transgender person while the other kept watch. When people reached the spot after hearing the transperson’s screams, the duo took the victim’s wallet containing cash and documents and her mobile phone and fled.

A police spokesperson said the suspects had been arrested.

FRATRICIDE: A youth, along with his two cousins, was booked for shooting his elder brother to death over a domestic issue at Chishtian on Sunday.

The FIR registered with Saddar police stated that Ali Waqas, a resident of village Mari Shoq Shah, along with his cousins, Imtiaz and Qasim, argued with his elder brother, Zaffar Iqbal, over some domestic matter.

On Sept 6, Imtiaz and Qasim once again started arguing with Zafar. Meanwhile, Ali Waqas shot his brother with a rifle, killing him on the spot. Police said the main suspect had been arrested.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025

