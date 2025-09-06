US delivers aid supplies to Pakistan amid devastating floods

Military aircraft from the United States delivered aid supplies at the request of the Pakistan military in response to severe flooding across the country, a social media post from the US Embassy in Islamabad says.

“At Nur Khan Air Base, CDA (Charge d’Affaires) [Natalie] Baker extended her deepest condolences to the people of Pakistan, whose lives have been uprooted by the widespread, catastrophic flooding,” the post read.

Images attached to the post include an image of the supplies in a US military cargo plane and a group photo featuring military officers, embassy staff and American military personnel.