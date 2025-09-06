E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Kharian-Sambrial motorway project, construction activity ‘contributed to flooding’: official

Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 09:55am

The Kharian-Sambrial motorway’s route, including some portions on the bed of storm water channels, and construction activity might have disturbed the natural flow of the water, causing the urban flooding in Gujrat city.

Almost all the main roads, government offices and residential and commercial areas were submerged in water for the third consecutive day. After heavy rains for at least 27 hours from Sept 2 to 4, the city could not get rid of the floodwater. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also inspected the situation during her visit to the city yesterday.

A senior official of land revenue department who has been overseeing the plugging of the water flow from Daulat Nagar, a small town near Kharian-Sambrial motorway route for the last three days, said the department’s initial inquiry about the massive water flow towards the city found that the traditional flow of water of the some storm water channels had been disturbed due to the construction work on the motorway.

He added that this was only the second time in the two years that the floodwater of stormwater channels had caused the massive urban flooding, which had never happened before in the history of Gujrat.

