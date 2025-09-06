E-Paper | September 06, 2025

Motorway project, construction activity ‘contributed to flooding’

Waseem Ashraf Butt Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 04:53am
GUJRAT: Rescue 1122 officials busy in evacuation of the stranded people. — Dawn
GUJRAT: Rescue 1122 officials busy in evacuation of the stranded people. — Dawn

GUJRAT: The Kharian-Sambrial motorway’s route, including some portions on the bed of storm water channels, and construction activity might have disturbed the natural flow of the water, causing the urban flooding in Gujrat city.

Almost all the main roads, government offices and residential and commercial areas were submerged with the water for the third consecutive day. After heavy rains for at least 27 hours from Sept 2 to 4, the city could not get rid of the floodwater. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also inspected the situation during her visit to the city on Friday.

A senior official of land revenue department who has been overseeing the plugging of the water flow from Daulat Nagar, a small town near Kharian-Sambrial motorway route for the last three days, told Dawn the department’s initial inquiry about the massive water flow towards the city found that the traditional flow of water of the some storm water channels had been disturbed due to the construction work on the motorway. He added this was only the second time in the two years that the floodwater of storm water channels had caused the massive urban flooding, which had never happened before in the history of Gujrat.

“However this year, the intensity of water flow exceeded 10 times, making it almost impossible to the local administration to stop the massive inflow whereas the capacity of the existing skeleton of sewerage and drainage system of the city is not made to cater to such a huge flooding water,” the official said on condition of not to be named.

Revenue dept’s inquiry finds natural flow of storm water channels was disturbed

He said some temporary solutions were tried to stop the flow but they were not enough to block that water coming from at least 20 to 25 kilometers away from the city. He said that had there been alternate solutions for the water flows, such a massive flooding could have been averted as a large population of the city and its surrounding rural populations had suffered huge losses.

Some residents of Shahpur and Fatehpur have told Dawn that some influential figures had also disturbed the water flow with the illegal encroachments and construction activities on the route of water flow in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, the residents of different city areas remained besieged by the flood water that had become stagnant.

The officials of Rescue 1122, district administration, police and volunteers of Al-Khidmat Foundation and other organisations, are continuing their operations to evacuate the stranded people from their houses through boats, tractor-trolleys and other vehicles. Food was also distributed by the local administration and the NGOs in the city areas as the people faced shortage of food, milk and drinking water.

CM Maryam Nawaz along with Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Nurulain Qureshi visited Fawara Chowk, one of the worst affected localities in the heart of the Gujrat city. The CM inspected the gravity of the situation and directed the authorities concerned to use all kind of resources to clear the urban flooding.

Punjab secretary housing Noorul Amin Mengal, secretary communication and works department C&W, director general Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Irfan Ali Kathia and other senior officials spent a busy day in Gujrat and monitored the efforts to block the water flow towards the city.

Major diversions have been made near Loraiy Chowk, Nathowal and Malhu Khokhar.

However, the water flow towards the city has started receding but official sources said that it might take another couple of days to clear the water from the city.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hybrid failures
06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

IT is difficult to disagree with the remarks of the Supreme Court’s Justice Athar Minallah, who on Thursday...
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
06 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

BY and large, it is the low-income countries that face the greatest burden of disease. Several factors contribute to...
Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...