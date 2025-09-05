FO spokesperson says future of refugees ‘up to Pakistan’

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan on Friday said that Pakistan will decide what to do with the refugees it is hosting, such as those from Afghanistan.

Last month, Pakistan started deporting up to 1 million documented Afghan refugees ahead of its deadline for them to leave, following the interior ministry’s July 31 announcement that Proof of Registration (PoR) cardholders — the last category of Afghans legally residing in Pakistan without visas — became unlawful residents after their cards expired on June 30.

Addressing a press briefing today, Khan said, “Those Afghans waiting to travel to Germany should be deported promptly,” referring to 2,400 Afghan refugees who were promised refuge by Berlin, before its approach to migrants hardened under a new gov­­­ernment. Germany has since announced it is considering an appeal to take in 200 refugees.

“Germany should take in these refugees as soon as possible,” the spokesperson added. “Pakistani law will apply to those Afghans living here. We will decide what to do with refugees in Pakistan.”

Khan also referred to an August statement from the German foreign ministry on X, which said that Berlin takes the issue “very seriously”.

“I have seen the German foreign minister’s statement,” Khan said. “Germany will have to take the issue of Afghans in Pakistan seriously.”

Additionally, the spokesperson said that Kabul would need to take the issue of terrorism in Afghanistan seriously, stating, “Terrorist safe havens still exist in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan knows how to defend its territory and its people,” Khan said.

“An operation was carried out in the border area with Afghanistan against terrorists,” he added, referring to drone strikes allegedly carried out by Pakistan on August 28. “Afghanistan needs to stop allowing its territory to be used for acts of terrorism.”

Islamabad has repeatedly warned Kabul to prevent its soil from being used to stage attacks in Pakistan, and that it is fully capable of targeting terrorists who carry out such attacks.

During the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) meeting of the Council of Heads of State, members reaffirmed their commitment to the country’s establishment as an independent, neutral and peaceful state, free from terrorism, war and drugs, and expressed their readiness to support the efforts of the international community to ensure peace and development in the country.

“Member states reiterated that the formation of an inclusive government with broad participation of representatives of all ethno-political groups of Afghan society is the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the country,” the declaration said.

