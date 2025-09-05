E-Paper | September 05, 2025

Law minister responds to Gohar’s ‘questions for sake of politics’, urges to discuss people’s issues

Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 12:00pm

Responding to PTI’s Gohar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar termed his complaint as “politics just for the sake of politics” and urged the party to focus on people’s issues.

He explained that the NDMA had three tiers — district disaster management authority (DMA), the provincial DMA and the national DMA, which is just information-sharing.

“But if such questions have to be raised just for the sake of politics and then go away […] we request them that the people of Pakistan are facing a difficult time … your leader will come when court orders come … please sit and talk on the [people’s] issues.”

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq then termed it “highly regrettable” that PTI leaders complain of not being allowed to speak despite Gohar and Asad Qaiser speaking in recent sessions in the National Assembly.

