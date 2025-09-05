Kalabagh Dam anti-Pakhtun project: QWP

SWABI: A local leader of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) has said that they will not allow the construction of Kalabagh Dam at any cost because it is a plan to destroy Pakhtuns of the Peshawar valley.

Addressing a press conference at the Swabi Press Club on Thursday, the QWP former provincial deputy general secretary, Masood Jabar, and incumbent provincial joint secretary Saeed Khan said that Pakhtuns had always opposed the project because they did not want to drown themselves rather seek a safe, secure and prosperous future for their coming generations. “We are striving for development and progress of the country but Kalabagh is an anti-Pakhtuns project,” he said.

He warned Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur that the people of KP would stand against him if he dared to continue this policy.

Flanked by district office-bearers, he said that there would indeed be different parties and different groups among the Pakhtuns, but when it comes to Kalabagh issue, they gather on a single platform to oppose it.

“We Pakhtuns know how to fight for our rights, fight for our young generation, fight for our survival,” he said.

Saeed Khan said that if the chief minister required water for the southern districts, the best option for him would be to build the Chashma Right Bank Canal and never talk about Kalabagh dam.

”No no one can build Kalabagh dam because all the Pakhtuns of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are against it and will not allow its construction under any circumstances,” he said.

Compensation for FLOOD VICTIMS: The Federal government has distributed cheques worth Rs70 million among the heirs of the deceased who have lost their lives in the devastating floods in Dalori Bala village in the mountainous region of Gadoon Amazon belt on August 18.

Total 35 people got cheques, each receiving Rs2 million cheque while remaining eight people will receive their cheques later.

It may be mentioned that in the cloudburst incident a total 37 people, including 16 children were buried under the debris of 12 collapsed houses and one of the maimed women succumbed to her injuries in the hospital three days back. Four people were killed in Sarkoi Bala.

Rana Mubashir Iqbal, federal minister for public affairs and other leaders gave away cheques to the heirs of those who were killed in the devastating cloudburst.

The gathering was also attended by Rahim Jadoon, mayor of Tehsil Topi, various other leaders and people of Dalori Bala and Payyan.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the federal government and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership were with the bereaved families in critical hour of their life.

“We will leave no stone unturned in helping you (bereaved families) and today our presence here at Dalori Bala village is a proof that we are with you,” he remarked.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025