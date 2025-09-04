Lahore ATC also grants bail to Imran Khan’s nephew Shershah in May 9 riots case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday granted bail to PTI founder Imran Khan’s nephew Shershah Khan in a case pertaining to the Jinnah House attack during the May 9, 2023 riots.

The Lahore Police arrested Shershah, son of Imran’s sister Aleema Khan, from outside his home on August 22. He was then sent on a five-day physical remand and later to jail for 14 days on August 28.

Today’s development comes a day after Shershah’s triathlete brother, Shahrez Khan, was also granted bail in a similar case. Shahrez was picked up on August 21 and was handed over to police custody for eight days before his judicial remand and bail.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the hearing today, where Advocate Rana Mudassar Umer appeared as Shershah’s counsel.

During the hearing, Umer pointed out that the prosecution had still not produced the case record in the Jinnah House attack in connection with Shershah’s post-arrest bail petition.

“No one knows when the trial will begin. Therefore, the suspect cannot be kept in jail for an unlimited period,” the counsel contended. He asserted that “no evidence” had been produced against his client on the record.

“The suspect was not involved in any riots,” Umer stated, arguing that individuals with more serious charges against them had been given bail in other cases.

“Someone cannot be implicated [in a case] just based on one suspect’s identification of him,” the lawyer contended.

Subsequently, Judge Gill accepted the post-arrest bail plea of Shershah against a surety bond of Rs100,000 and ordered his release, if not needed in any other case.

Shershah’s lawyer, Barrister Taimur Malik, also confirmed the development on X.

Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan had expressed their concerns over the arrests of Shahrez and Shershah, with the former terming them a “political witch-hunt”.

Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry had defended the arrests, saying they could not be chalked off as “fake, fabricated [or] politically motivated”.

On May 9, 2023, PTI supporters, protesting Imran’s arrest, staged violent protests throughout the country, vandalising military installations and state-owned buildings, while also attacking the Lahore corps commander’s residence.

Following the riots, the state launched a crackdown on the PTI, with thousands of protesters and top party leadership arrested. Scores of PTI leaders have recently been convicted in cases over the riots and disqualified from their parliamentary roles.

