E-Paper | September 03, 2025

Prosecution gets time to file record in Shershah Khan’s Lahore case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 11:29am
Aleema Khan’s son Shershah — Photo via X/Kasim_Khan_1999
Aleema Khan’s son Shershah — Photo via X/Kasim_Khan_1999

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday again granted the prosecution time to produce the case record in the Jinnah House attack in connection with post-arrest bail petition of Shershah Khan, a nephew of incarcerated PTI founding chairman Imran Khan.

ATC-I Judge Manzer Ali Gill resumed the hearing of the bail matter, however, once again the record of the case was not presented by the prosecution.

A prosecutor stated that the record had been submitted to the Lahore High Court, therefore, more time was required to produce it. Shershah’s counsel opposed the prosecution’s request, saying the non-production of the record was a delaying tactic.

In response to the court’s query, the prosecutor said two to three days were required to present the record.

The judge allowed time for the record to be produced and adjourned further proceedings till Sept 4.

During the hearing, Shershah’s father Amir Sohail Khan was also present.

In his bail plea, Shershah contended that he had been implicated in the case on political grounds.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unity for survival
Updated 03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

Even amid a shared tragedy, leaders reach for familiar tactics of point-scoring.
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...
Tianjin summit
Updated 02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

Countries like Pakistan must take full advantage of the emerging regional and global formations.
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...