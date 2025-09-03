Prosecution gets time to file record in Shershah’s case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday again granted the prosecution time to produce the case record in the Jinnah House attack in connection with post-arrest bail petition of Shershah Khan, a nephew of incarcerated PTI founding chairman Imran Khan.

ATC-I Judge Manzer Ali Gill resumed the hearing of the bail matter, however, once again the record of the case was not presented by the prosecution.

A prosecutor stated that the record had been submitted to the Lahore High Court, therefore, more time was required to produce it. Shershah’s counsel opposed the prosecution’s request, saying the non-production of the record was a delaying tactic.

In response to the court’s query, the prosecutor said two to three days were required to present the record.

The judge allowed time for the record to be produced and adjourned further proceedings till Sept 4.

During the hearing, Shershah’s father Amir Sohail Khan was also present.

In his bail plea, Shershah contended that he had been implicated in the case on political grounds.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025