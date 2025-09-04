E-Paper | September 04, 2025

Ugandan stars Jacob Kiplimo, Joshua Cheptegei to miss World Athletics Championships

AFP Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 12:24pm
Jacob Kiplimo and Joshua Cheptegei. Photo via X/@UgaAthletics2
Jacob Kiplimo and Joshua Cheptegei. Photo via X/@UgaAthletics2

KAMPALA: Uganda’s half-marathon world record holder Jacob Kiplimo and double Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei will miss this month’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo due to personal reasons, the country’s athletics federation said late on Tuesday.

Kiplimo, 24, became the first person to run the half-marathon in under 57 minutes when he set a stunning world record of 56 minutes, 42 seconds in Barcelona this year.

Cheptegei, 28, won gold in the 5,000 metres at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and in the 10,000 metres at last year’s Paris Games, but finished ninth in the Tokyo Marathon in March this year.

Uganda’s Olympic Committee President Don Rukare said it was “unfortunate” that the two stars would miss the championship in the Japanese capital.

“We are respecting the personal reasons the two have earlier advanced,” Rukare told AFP.

“We are having consultations on the way forward but there should not be any reason for Ugandans and sports enthusiasts to be alarmed,” he added.

Uganda is yet to release the list of athletes set to compete at the World Championships, which will be held from Sept 13-21.

Earlier on Tuesday, Olympic 200m gold medallist Gabby Thomas also confirmed her withdrawal from the global showpiece due to injury.

A statement released by the 28-year-old US sprint star’s publicist said Thomas, who also won gold in the 4x100m and 4x400m relays at last year’s Paris Olympics, had been dealing with an Achilles tendon issue since May. After the problem worsened in July, Thomas and her coach made the “difficult decision”.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025

