E-Paper | September 03, 2025

Martyred helicopter pilot laid to rest with full military honour

Our Correspondent Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:48am

TAXILA: Funeral prayers of Major Atif, who embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash during an operational mission in Chilas on Monday, were offered at the central mosque in Wah Cantt on Tuesday and was later buried in his ancestral graveyard with full military honour.

Major Atif was honored with a military salute and paid tribute with full ceremonial protocol during the funeral rites.

Senior civil and military officers, comrades-in-arms, city notables, and citizens attended the ceremony, paying their respects to the late officer and highlighting his dedication to serving the country. Emotional scenes unfolded as family members received condolences.

According to family sources, Major Atif has left behind parents, his widow, and three children.

Relatives described him as a devoted family man and a courageous officer who always put duty before personal comfort.

His father said that although the loss was unbearable, he felt proud that his son sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

During the funeral, the atmosphere reverberated with slogans of ‘Allahu Akbar’ and ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

Local residents gathered in large numbers to pay their last respects, calling him the pride of the city.

Five personnel of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom as a MI-17 helicopter under use by the Pakistan Army crashed on Monday morning near Chilas.

The army helicopter which was on routine training developed a technical fault owing to which the accident happened.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unity for survival
03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

THEY say adversity makes strange bedfellows. In Pakistan, even calamitous events struggle to do so. Floods have ...
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...
Tianjin summit
Updated 02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

Countries like Pakistan must take full advantage of the emerging regional and global formations.
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...