41 people dead so far in Punjab floods: PDMA DG

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia has said that 41 people have lost their lives in the floods, while eight have been injured.

During a press conference a day earlier, he warned that Punjab is facing the biggest flood in its history, with the ninth spell of the monsoon predicted to bring more rain over the next two days.

He added that no new flood surge had entered Head Marala, but after the rains, the water in Leh Nullah at Katariyyan has reached up to 19 feet.

Kathia said that there is no threat to Trimmu Headworks and noted that water from the Chenab would enter Multan within the next 12 hours, where it would merge with floodwaters from the Ravi.

