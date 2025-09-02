Deluge in India may compound Punjab’s ‘worst-ever flood’

• India’s releases into Sutlej created ‘extraordinary circumstances’, officials say

• Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej surge to ‘exceptionally high’ levels through central Punjab, threaten province’s southern parts

• PDMA warns of urban flooding threat to Lahore, Gujranwala, and Gujrat amid heavy rains

• Over 2.4m people and 600,000 animals displaced; 390 relief camps set up

• 41 deaths reported so far; rescue teams conducting ‘largest-ever operation’

LAHORE: Punjab remains in the grip of a worsening flood crisis, as the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers surge to “exceptionally high” levels, threatening vast swathes of land, while the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned of more torrential rain, which could lead to urban flooding across Lahore, Gujranwala, and Gujrat.

The water level in the Punjab’s rivers is expected to rise further after the High Commission of India informed Pakistan of incoming floodwater from the Harike and Ferozepur headworks, according to the Pakistan Commission for Indus Water.

“Harike and Ferozpur along the Sutlej in India are at high flood level as of 8am on Sept 1, which will affect the water levels in the respective downstream districts,” says an advisory released by the PDMA.

Northern India, particularly in the catchment areas of rivers that flow into Pakistan, has been experiencing heavy and continuous rainfall in recent weeks. According to Indian forecasts, the next 36 hours will be critical in Uttrakhand, Himachal, Haryana, and Punjab, as there are chances of heavy rainfall in these areas.

As of 1am on Tuesday, the Chenab at Trimmu recorded a massive and steady outflow of 532,498 cusecs, classified as a “very high” flood. A dangerous surge is moving towards Head Trimmu, and water levels are expected to swell to nearly 700,000 cusecs.

At the same time, the Ravi River is also at a “very high” flood level at Balloki Headworks with 144,675 cusecs, while Sidhnai Headworks is also in a similar state, recording 105,604 cusecs and rising.

The Sutlej River continues to pose a severe threat at Ganda Singh Wala, maintaining an “exceptionally high” flood with steady outflows of 253,068 cusecs. The situation is projected to worsen, with approximately one million cusecs of water expected to converge at Panjnad between Sept 4 and 5.

The provincial government, which has termed this its “largest rescue and relief operation,” is now shifting its focus south.

A senior government official, speaking on condition of anonymity told Dawn, “The water has passed the major central Punjab population centres, but the true test of our infrastructure and preparedness is now at Panjnad and the areas beyond. We are monitoring it on a minute-by-minute basis.”

On Monday, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that various cities were on high alert for the next 24 to 48 hours, including Jhang, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Okara, Multan, Pak­pattan, Bahawal­nagar, Vehari and Bahawalpur.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, she said the water released by India had created ‘extraordinary circumstances’. “To meet those circumstances, there were extraordinary preparations and readiness by Punjab’s authorities, rescue teams, and civil defence in times of emergency,” she added.

‘Punjab’s worst flood ever’

Addressing another press conference, PDMA Director General (DG) Irfan Ali Kathia said 41 people have lost their lives in the floods, while eight have been injured.

He warned that Punjab is facing the biggest flood in its history, with the ninth spell of the monsoon predicted to bring more rain over the next two days.

He added that no new flood surge had entered Head Marala, but after the rains, the water in Leh Nullah at Katariyyan has reached up to 19 feet.

Mr Kathia said that there is no threat to Trimmu Headworks and noted that water from the Chenab would enter Multan within the next 12 hours, where it would merge with floodwaters from the Ravi.

He warned that a breach may have to be made at Safura on Monday night due to the major surge at Sidhnai, with arrangements already completed. He said the breach will affect 14 villages and 17,000 acres.

He added that a flood surge of 600,000 to 650,000 cusecs was expected at Head Muhammad Wala on Tuesday (today). An important meeting regarding Head Muhammad Wala had already been held in Multan and key decisions taken. If breaching occurs there, 16 revenue estates (mouzas) will be affected.

The PDMA chief predicted that floodwaters would accumulate at Panjnad on September 5, though at lower levels than earlier estimates. He said water from the Sutlej was currently moving towards Sulemanki and Head Islam.

He claimed that timely decisions had saved many lives. He said that Rescue 1122 was conducting the largest rescue operation in its history, with 3,100 villages and 2,900 revenue estates affected across Punjab.

So far, more than 2.4 million people have been affected, with over 900,000 people and 600,000 animals relocated to safe areas. Relief efforts include 390 camps and tent cities, while the Livestock Department is arranging fodder and feed for animals.

Mr Kathia also noted that India had only provided information regarding the Sutlej, with no details shared about any other river surges.

He further said that there is no longer any expectation of a major surge at Marala, however, rainwater will still come.

Earlier, Multan Com­missioner Aamir Karim Khan said over 450,267 people and 468,284 livestock had been relocated to safer places.

He said that a flood surge of nearly 800,000 cusecs in the Chenab was expected to pass through Multan between Monday and Tuesday night.

A decision regarding possible breaching at Sher Shah and Head Muhammad Wala would be made based on the water situation.

Urban flooding alert

Meanwhile, PDMA on Monday issued alert about urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala, and Gujrat due to heavy rainfall expected in the next 72 hours.

According to an advisory, Lahore, Gujranwala, and Gujrat may face urban flooding in the next 72 hours as parts of Punjab are set to receive rainfall.

“A well-marked monsoon low is present over southwest Haryana and adjoining areas, while a strong trough of a westerly wave lies over the northern parts of the country.”

It forecasted “widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with torrential downpours, at scattered places over the upper catchments of the Sutlej, Beas (upstream of Ganda Singh Wala), Ravi, and Chenab rivers, along with their tributaries and nullahs, as well as in Lahore and Gujranwala divisions, from Sept 1 to 3.”

In light of the situation, the PDMA warned of rising river flows, forecasting “very high” to “exceptionally high” floods in the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab. District authorities have been directed to take precautionary measures, prepare for urban flooding, and disseminate information among the public.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025