Balochistan govt plans to make solar panels in Hub

QUETTA: A meeting of Balochistan Investment Board and Trade on Monday discussed setting up of solar panel plants in Lasbela Industrial Estate at Hub to start manufacturing of solar panel sheets in the province

The meeting, presided over by the chairman of the board, Mr Bilal Khan Kakar, discussed in detail the proposed plan of local manufacturing of solar panel sheets by establishing solar plants in Hub industrial area.

The meeting also discussed utilisation of Low BTU gas in Sui and Kalat.

The plan for setting up solar panel plants in Hub Industrial Estate will be implemented with the approval of the provincial government. The plan would be submitted to the government soon after preparing its initial report.

At the meeting, Mr

Bilal said that the Balochistan government is committed to promoting sustainable energy projects under investment-friendly policies.

He said that Lasbela Industrial Estates Development Authority’s (LIEDA) more than 250 active industrial units provide investors with a significant competitive advantage, which can be further enhanced under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.­

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025