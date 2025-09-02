E-Paper | September 02, 2025

Balochistan govt plans to make solar panels in Hub

Saleem Shahid Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 04:33am

QUETTA: A meeting of Balochistan Investment Board and Trade on Monday discussed setting up of solar panel plants in Lasbela Industrial Estate at Hub to start manufacturing of solar panel sheets in the province

The meeting, presided over by the chairman of the board, Mr Bilal Khan Kakar, discussed in detail the proposed plan of local manufacturing of solar panel sheets by establishing solar plants in Hub industrial area.

The meeting also discussed utilisation of Low BTU gas in Sui and Kalat.

The plan for setting up solar panel plants in Hub Industrial Estate will be implemented with the approval of the provincial government. The plan would be submitted to the government soon after preparing its initial report.

At the meeting, Mr

Bilal said that the Balochistan government is committed to promoting sustainable energy projects under investment-friendly policies.

He said that Lasbela Industrial Estates Development Authority’s (LIEDA) more than 250 active industrial units provide investors with a significant competitive advantage, which can be further enhanced under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.­

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tianjin summit
02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

THE SCO’s two-day summit, which concluded in the Chinese city of Tianjin on Monday, offered a glimpse into a more...
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...
Infected inmates
Updated 01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...