PA shows solidarity with Afghanistan following deadly earthquake

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday expressed solidarity with the earthquake-affected people in Afghanistan and demanded permission for the treatment of the injured persons in Pakistan without visa as a goodwill gesture.

The house, which met Deputy Speaker Suriya Bibi in the chair here, unanimously passed a resolution, urging the provincial and federal governments to immediately dispatch relief teams, medicines and essential medical supplies to Afghanistan for disaster victims.

The resolution, moved by treasury MPA Ubaidur Rehman, also appealed to the international organisations to offer full cooperation for relief and rehabilitation activities in Afghanistan.

The assembly unanimously passed another resolution, demanding immediate and unconditional restoration of all “legal and constitutional” rights of incarcerated founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. The resolution, tabled by MPA Asif Mehsud, demanded an end to the “mistreatment and humiliation” of Mr Khan’s wife, the counsel’s unrestricted access to him, resumption of regular family visits to him, including meetings with sisters, provision of reading and writing materials, and restoration of regular telephonic communication with his children.

Demands visa-free entry, best medical treatment for injured in Pakistan

“This house further urges the federal government and all other authorities to ensure the safety, security and dignified treatment of both Mr Khan and Mrs Bushra Bibi in accordance with the law and the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the resolution read.

Also, the assembly continued discussion on the law and order situation in the province.

Leader of the Opposition Dr Ibadullah said several meetings were held between members from the treasury and opposition benches on the issue and that they would never politicise it as everyone, especially Pakhtuns, were affected by terrorism.

“Everybody is demanding a solution to the problem. I had suggested that the Leader of the House explain the government’s position on the issue,” he said. Dr Ibadullah said that some treasury members were opposed to military operations.

“In the last press talk, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said he was against terrorism, vowing to end it,” he said, adding that the opposition suggested formation of a committee, while its terms of reference were also discussed. The opposition leader wondered what the government’s stand on the issue was.

“Do they [government] want a military operation or have any other solution? Convince the opposition [about their position],” he said.

The opposition leader said that the provincial government should clarify if it thought Article 245 of the Constitution was being misused, and if that was the case, the opposition would stand by it. He said until the government adopted a position, making TORs was a futile exercise and would only show the lack of seriousness on part of the government.

“We will go forward once the government shares its stand with us,” he said.

The house also passed the KP Press, Newspapers, News Agency and Book Registration Amendment Bill, 2025, tabled by minister for law Aftab Alam Afridi, as well as the Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance KP Amendment Bill, 2025, presented by minister for excise and taxation Khaleedur Rehman.

On a calling attention notice, MPA Suresh Kumar said that after passing the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test, there was only a two per cent quota for minority students for admission in medical colleges, while the enrolments on self-finance basis was also the same.

He, however, said that the higher education department’s officials allotted just two seats in medical colleges to general merit and four to the minority students on self-finance basis in an “unjust” move.

“Minority students are being deprived of their rights,” he said.

Minister for higher education Mena Khan Afridi said medical colleges never fell in the domain of higher education and that the MPA should address the question to the health department.

The lawmakers also condemned the killing of lawyer Asim Shah allegedly by police in Charsadda and said police were under pressure as Shah’s family members sought justice.

They said that a judiciary inquiry or a transparent inquiry by “someone else” should be carried out into the matter.

Leader of the Opposition Dr Ibadullah said Mr Shah’s family members were arrested.

“This should be probed and there is a need to make an example of those responsible,” he said.

He recommended the issue be sent to the house’s relevant committee.

The chair later put off the sitting until 2pm today (Tuesday).

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025