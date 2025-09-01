E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Hundreds feared dead, injured as earthquake of magnitude 6 hits Afghanistan

Reuters Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 09:41am

Hundreds were feared dead and injured in an earthquake of magnitude 6 that struck Afghanistan’s rugged northeastern province of Kunar, authorities said on Monday, as rescuers combed the rubble of homes in a hunt for survivors.

Early reports showed 30 dead in a single village, the health ministry said, but added that accurate casualty figures had yet to be gathered in an area of scattered hamlets with a long history of earthquakes and flooding.

“The number of casualties and injuries is high, but since the area is difficult to access, our teams are still on site,” health ministry spokesperson Sharafat Zaman said in a statement.

Hundreds of injured were taken to the hospital, said Najibullah Hanif, the provincial information head, with figures likely to rise as reports arrived from remote areas with few roads.

Rescuers were working in several districts of the mountainous province where the midnight quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometres to level homes of mud and stone on the border with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials said.

Afghanistan is prone to deadly earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush mountain range, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet.

A series of earthquakes in its west killed more than 1,000 people last year, underscoring the vulnerability of one of the world’s poorest countries to natural disasters.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said he was “extremely saddened by the tragic loss of over 300 lives and the many injuries”.

“My deepest condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones and heartfelt prayers for full and quick recovery of those injured. This immense sorrow is felt by us all,” he said on X.

