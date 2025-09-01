Serendipity of sand: A once-in-a-lifetime art form

SAND pictures are pieces of art in which patterns gradually shift with the flow of sand. These captivating pieces surprise and soothe observers with their ever-changing landscapes.

In one piece, sand in colors like purple, dark blue and gold flows down as if in an hourglass inside a 22-centimetre-high by 33-centimetre-wide frame. In the background is a beautiful dawn sky. As the sand falls, it piles up like the gentle ridges of mountains, eventually forming a complete “landscape painting.”

The pieces were conceived and created by Austrian artist Klaus Bosch in 1988. Several types of sand with different levels of density, along with water and air, are placed between two thin glass plates, and the edges are sealed with special silicone. When the artwork is inverted, the sand moves through the gaps between the bubbles, creating various patterns.

The pieces were sold as pop-up items by Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. “I was attracted to their artistic quality, as well as how they allow people to enjoy the serendipity of the sand,” said Akio Hisada, 65, who oversaw product development at Daimaru at the time of his interview. “They are popular among a range of generations, both for personal use and gifting.”

The sizes vary from that of postcards to framed pieces measuring 50-centimetre-high by 70-centimetre-wide. In addition to wall-mounted pieces, there are also tabletop types with stands. Some pieces do not have backgrounds, but recently, those set against paintings or photographs have become popular.

