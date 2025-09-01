Plastic pollution and Pakistan’s economic future

Plastic pollution in Pakistan is no longer just an environmental hazard, it’s an economic, social, and governance crisis in the making. From the heart of urban centres to the depths of rural landscapes, plastic waste is choking natural resources, damaging livelihoods, and exposing regulatory blind spots.

According to the United Nations Development Programme Intelligence Report (2021) titled ‘Rethinking Pakistan’s Relationship with Plastics’, Pakistan produces more than 3.3 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, a substantial portion of which is mismanaged.

While plastic is cheap and durable, its long-term costs are overwhelming. In Punjab’s Khanewal district, farmers complain of blocked irrigation channels due to plastic waste. “We have no waste pickup. We either burn it or let it pile up,” said Shabbir Ahmed, a cotton grower in Jahanian, a city within the district. Burning creates toxic air pollution, but villagers lack viable alternatives.

In Lahore’s Shahdara neighborhood, informal waste pickers, primarily women and children sort garbage without safety gear. “It’s dangerous but we need the money,” said 14-year-old Shagufta, collecting bottles for resale. These individuals are the silent workforce of Pakistan’s recycling system, who operate without rights, recognition, or security.

In Gujranwala’s market areas, plastic bags banned by law are still freely distributed. “If we don’t use plastic bags, customers complain,” a shopkeeper admitted. Law enforcement is irregular, and fines are rare.

Without community-level engagement, private sector responsibility, and consistent enforcement, the plastic crisis will continue to grow, threatening ecosystems, livelihoods, and public health

Rural impact, urban waste

Pakistan’s rural communities are unintentionally becoming dumping grounds for urban plastic. In Southern Punjab, herders near Lodhran reported livestock losses due to plastic ingestion. “We found pieces of plastic in the stomach of our dead goat,” one herder explained. Farmers also mentioned soil degradation and reduced crop yields from plastic contamination.

In several Pakistani cities, household waste is rarely sorted before disposal, often causing plastic waste to end up in open areas or burned.

Plastic pollution is eroding key sectors of Pakistan’s economy. At Head Sidhnai, a major irrigation headworks in District Khanewal, plastic waste regularly clogs distributary canals and fish channels. Local irrigation officials report frequent maintenance costs to clear polythene bags, wrappers, and discarded bottles. “Plastic waste interferes with our head regulators and fish hatcheries,” said an irrigation engineer at the site.

Farmers downstream also face reduced water flows due to blockages caused by accumulated plastic waste. In Fort Monroe, Soon Valley, and parts of Cholistan, unregulated tourism has led to littering in ecologically sensitive areas. Local tour operators and hotel owners in Fort Monroe report that plastic waste on trails, picnic sites, and water bodies affects both aesthetics and visitor satisfaction.

“We clean every weekend, but tourists keep throwing wrappers and bottles,” said a resort manager. “This hurts our business and ruins the experience.”

Furthermore, burning plastic is contributing to respiratory diseases, particularly in peri-urban and rural areas like Kabirwala and Shujabad, where formal waste disposal services are absent.

At the same time, Pakistan is missing out on the global shift toward green alternatives. Biodegradable packaging, if developed at scale, could create thousands of jobs and reduce environmental stress. However, local manufacturers cite high input costs and lack of demand due to insufficient regulation.

Lessons from the field

Fortunately, several pilot projects and community initiatives are showing promising results such as in rural Punjab where small-scale recycling units managed by youth groups are gaining traction, especially when supported by local government or non-governmental organisations. Some towns offer cash or food items in exchange for collected plastic waste, incentivising community cleanup drives.

In Muzaffargarh, a “Plastic-Free Campus” initiative led to 50 surrounding households to switch to cloth bags and containers. Stakeholders in Faisalabad recommend collaboration with fast-moving consumer good companies under extended producer responsibility schemes, though currently, such partnerships are rare and poorly regulated.

Based on field observations and stakeholder interviews, the following interventions are critical: strict enforcement of existing plastic bans, with penalties on manufacturers and wholesalers, subsidies and support for biodegradable alternatives; formalisation of the informal recycling sector, with training and safety equipment; and mass awareness campaigns, especially targeting school children and market vendors should be initiated. At the same time, localised waste management systems need to be strengthened at the union council level.

Addressing plastic pollution is no longer optional, it is essential for Pakistan’s sustainable growth. While legislation and policys exist, they remain disconnected from field realities. Without community-level engagement, private sector responsibility, and consistent enforcement, the plastic crisis will continue to grow, threatening ecosystems, livelihoods, and public health.

The writer is affiliated with the School of Management, Jiangsu University, China, and the Department of Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship Development, MNS-University of Agriculture, Multan

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, September 1st, 2025