From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: 3rd flood peak

HYDERABAD: The third flood peak in river Indus is now passing through the Guddu Barrage with a discharge of over 10 lakh cusecs. According to official sources, the river has remained steady at Guddu with the upstream discharge of 10,02,496 cusecs since 2 a.m. The flood peak, which has officially been described as extremely high, is only one lakh cusecs less than the 1973 maximum discharge at this point. At Sukkur, where the river is already in high flood … the river continued to rise rapidly… . …[A]ccording to official reports … the flood situation is well under control and all the protective bunds ... are intact. The rescue teams of Pakistan Army have been put on alert in view of the deteriorating flood situation in the province. Official sources [said] that the rescue teams will be called in to assist civil authorities in case of emergency.

[Meanwhile,] the maiden issue of “Dawn Overseas Weekly”, a 16-page journal, will appear today [Aug 31]. A venture of the publishers of “Dawn”, Karachi, the Overseas Weekly is primarily intended to meet the need that Pakistanis living abroad have felt for information and developments in their country.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025