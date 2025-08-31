Monsoon wreaks havoc on Punjab’s rural economy

LAHORE: Unrelenting monsoon rain spells have continued to wreak havoc on Punjab’s agriculture, with the latest spell on Saturday further straining the province’s rural economy.

While the rainfall varied in intensity, some areas, such as Mandi Bahaudin, recorded 81mm of rain, and Bahawalnagar 44mm. Hafizabad received 63mm, Gujrat 34mm, and Okara and Sahiwal both recorded 10mm. These rains, coming just days after previous downpours, have aggravated the already dire situation for farmers in the region.

The monsoon season, which began in late June and briefly paused in early August, has been marked by alternating spells of rain across the province, with little respite in between. This prolonged downpour has caused extensive damage to a range of crops, further undermining the rural economy.

Cotton, particularly the early-sown varieties, has borne the brunt of the weather. Malik Naeem, a farmer from Bahawalnagar, estimates that 95pc of the cotton crop in his district and surrounding areas has been destroyed.

“Rain spells in July ruined the flowering, and the August rains obliterated the remaining fruiting,” he explained. “Between these spells, high humidity caused a severe pest attack.” Naeem added that out of 1,000 acres of cotton in his village, only 50 to 60 acres are likely to yield any return on investment. He warned that the cycle of damage could persist, leaving the soil too soaked to support the next planting.

The Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has confirmed widespread damage, estimating that 800,000 acres of early cotton crops have been severely impacted, resulting in a dramatic reduction in the arrival of cotton at their units.

The maize crop has also suffered due to delayed sowing. Khalid Khokhar of the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) noted that the early arrival of monsoon rains left insufficient time between downpours for maize to be sown. He lamented that government policies, combined with the rains and floods, had stripped the agricultural sector of its vitality, leaving many rural communities in financial distress.

The effects of the rain are already being felt in urban areas as well. Vegetables, particularly those sensitive to over-watering, such as sesame, have been destroyed by the rains and floods. Ramzan Sajjad, a trader at Ravi Road Vegetable Market, expressed concern that transport issues caused by damaged infrastructure would lead to soaring vegetable prices in urban markets.

“It will be difficult to get vegetables to the market in the next two months, and those areas affected by flooding will take even longer to recover,” he said.

The incessant rains have also caused significant damage to rural roads, further complicating transportation. While rains can benefit agriculture, this year’s downpours have turned into localised flooding, which leaves water standing in fields.

An official from the Agriculture Department explained that this continuous saturation has choked the roots of crops, leading to their demise. “The rains have been a curse for crops for almost 70 days out of their total 120-day life cycle, and it’s still ongoing,” he added.

While the full extent of the damage will only be clear once the monsoon cycle concludes in mid- to late September, experts agree that the costs have already reached catastrophic proportions. The combined impact of the rains and flooding is not only devastating for farmers but also poses a significant threat to the country’s agricultural output and overall economy.

