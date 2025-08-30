E-Paper | August 30, 2025

Salman, Haris star as Pakistan down Afghanistan in tri-series opener

AFP Published August 30, 2025
Pakistan's Haris Rauf bowls a delivery during the T20 international cricket match against Afghanistan in Sharjah, UAE on August 29. — AFP
Pakistan’s Haris Rauf bowls a delivery during the T20 international cricket match against Afghanistan in Sharjah, UAE on August 29. — AFP

Skipper Salman Agha hit an unbeaten half-century and fast bowler Haris Rauf grabbed four wickets as Pakistan upstaged Afghanistan by 39 runs in the tri-series opener in Sharjah on Friday.

Agha hit a 36-ball 53 not out with three sixes and as many boundaries, which lifted Pakistan to 182-7 in their 20 overs.

Pacers Rauf took 4-31 and Shaheen Afridi 2-21, while spinners Mohammad Nawaz (2-23) and Sufiyan Muqeem (2-25) dismissed Afghanistan for 143 in 19.5 overs before a noisy capacity 16,000 crowd at the Sharjah stadium.

Afghanistan matched Pakistan with opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 27-ball 38 with a six and three boundaries, adding 51 for the second wicket with Sediqullah Atal, who made 23.

It was Rauf who changed the game with a two-wicket 12th over, sending Atal and Karim Janat back without conceding a run.

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan smashed five sixes and a four in his whirlwind 16-ball 39 but fell to Rauf to end his team’s fight.

Earlier, Pakistan was lifted by Agha’s fourth T20I half-century.

Agha anchored the innings admirably well after opener Sahibzada Farhan smashed two sixes and a boundary in his 10-ball 21 after Pakistan won the toss and batted.

Agha added 53 for the fifth wicket with Nawaz, whose 11-ball 21 had two sixes and a boundary as the duo helped Pakistan get 51 runs in the last five overs.

Pakistan play hosts United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

All three teams face each other twice, with the top two playing the September 7 final.

