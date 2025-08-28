Hasan Nawaz taking pressure in his stride ahead of T20 Asia Cup

DUBAI: Emphasising that there is no pressure on him, Pakistan’s young batting sensation Hasan Nawaz on Wednesday said that he was taking the forthcoming T20 Asia Cup in the UAE as a challenge.

“Look, there’s always pressure. Every game comes with pressure but we enjoy it. It [Asia Cup] is a big tournament, and if you perform well, you make a big name for yourself. I take it as a challenge. Whether it’s any team or any condition, it’s a challenge for me, and I’ll do my best to overcome this challenge,” top-order batter Hasan said while talking to reporters at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan are set to compete in the Asia Cup that runs from Sept 9 to 28 in the UAE. The Green-shirts are in Group ‘A’ alongside arch-rivals and defending champions India, Oman and the UAE while Group ‘B’ comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong. The matches owill be staged in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Prior to the continental event, Salman and his men will test their muscle against Afghanistan and the UAE in a T20 tri-series in Sharjah starting on Friday.

“The way we played in [the] previous T20 series [against West Indies, which Pakistan won 2-1], that gives us confidence,” the 23-year-old right-hander who made his T20 Inter­national debut in New Zealand in March this year, said.

“[Moreover], I won the man-of-the-match award in the New Zealand series in March [after scoring a 44-ball century] that gave me confidence.”

The player added, “I think I naturally perform well under pressure. I trust my abilities and will try my best to do well for my country.”

In UAE conditions, he said, batting required application.

“Look, given the conditions in the UAE, it’s not like you can just swing at every ball. You have to assess the game and take it forward accordingly,” the Islamabad-born player who has made 339 runs in 14 T20 Internationals at an average of 28.25, said.

“The way I’ve been playing; it’s not about hitting every ball; it’s not about that intent. It’s about how you take the game forward. That’s what makes a match-winning innings,” the aggressive player who has batted with a remarkable strike-rate of 175.64 in T20 Inter­nationals so far, further said.

“The coaches we have are helping me. I’m learning a lot from them.”Commenting on the Sept 14 Asia Cup clash with India, Hasan said, “You know India-Pakistan matches are [always] very exciting, and I’ll enjoy that match a lot. My preparation is complete.”

