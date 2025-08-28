E-Paper | August 28, 2025

PM Shehbaz calls for strengthening Pakistan’s water storage capacity

Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 01:47pm

PM Shehbaz Sharif has called for strengthening Pakistan’s water storage capacity to reduce future floods.

“But most of all, we have to build our water storage capacity, which will reduce flash floods and control the cascading effect,” he said while addressing a meeting during his visit to Narowal.

“If there is no storage, then no matter how many efforts we make, they will be incomplete. We will have to generate these resources ourselves.

“Pakistan, the centre and the provinces, have the capacity that if we sit together, we will find the solution to this,” the premier said.

“We should prepare for it without wasting time, whether it is the Bhasha Dam, Mohmand Dam, or here in Punjab, Chiniot has one to two very important points wehre you can build storage.

“Similarly, we can build small dams in the north. If we start this today, even then it will take many years to complete this great project.”

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flooding in Punjab
Updated 28 Aug, 2025

Flooding in Punjab

Floods can no longer be dismissed as merely a by-product of climate change.
NEV policy
28 Aug, 2025

NEV policy

THERE was a sense of déjà vu when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ‘formally’ launched Pakistan’s ...
Kiln slavery
28 Aug, 2025

Kiln slavery

IT is nothing short of modern-day slavery. A study by the National Commission for Human Rights offers a glimpse into...
Tug of war
Updated 27 Aug, 2025

Tug of war

The back-and-forth continues within the PTI. To resign or not to resign. To contest or not to contest by-elections.
Manifest unconcern
27 Aug, 2025

Manifest unconcern

AS Israel’s atrocities in the occupied Gaza Strip continue unabated, the OIC has issued another statement...
Cotton malaise
27 Aug, 2025

Cotton malaise

THE crackdown by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association against those of its members engaged in the reprehensible...