PM Shehbaz calls for strengthening Pakistan’s water storage capacity

PM Shehbaz Sharif has called for strengthening Pakistan’s water storage capacity to reduce future floods.

“But most of all, we have to build our water storage capacity, which will reduce flash floods and control the cascading effect,” he said while addressing a meeting during his visit to Narowal.

“If there is no storage, then no matter how many efforts we make, they will be incomplete. We will have to generate these resources ourselves.

“Pakistan, the centre and the provinces, have the capacity that if we sit together, we will find the solution to this,” the premier said.

“We should prepare for it without wasting time, whether it is the Bhasha Dam, Mohmand Dam, or here in Punjab, Chiniot has one to two very important points wehre you can build storage.

“Similarly, we can build small dams in the north. If we start this today, even then it will take many years to complete this great project.”