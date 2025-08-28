PM stresses unity in meeting challenge of ‘recurring’ climate disasters

The prime minister has stressed the need for all provinces and regions to work together in mitigating the effects of climate change-inducted disasters, which he said will keep recururing in coming years.

Recalling the devastation from monsoons in 2022, he pointed out that Sindh and Balochistan suffered the main impact back then.

“Pakistan, unfortunately, is among those countries which are the targets of natural calamities, and among the top 10 countries.

“We should now absolutely, critically register in our minds that this is a process that will keep repeating in the coming years,” PM Shehbaz stressed.

“Now, it is upto us how to meet this challenge as a nation — all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir,” he added.