PM stresses unity in meeting challenge of ‘recurring’ climate disasters

Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 03:18pm

The prime minister has stressed the need for all provinces and regions to work together in mitigating the effects of climate change-inducted disasters, which he said will keep recururing in coming years.

Recalling the devastation from monsoons in 2022, he pointed out that Sindh and Balochistan suffered the main impact back then.

“Pakistan, unfortunately, is among those countries which are the targets of natural calamities, and among the top 10 countries.

“We should now absolutely, critically register in our minds that this is a process that will keep repeating in the coming years,” PM Shehbaz stressed.

“Now, it is upto us how to meet this challenge as a nation — all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir,” he added.

Editorial

Flooding in Punjab
Updated 28 Aug, 2025

Flooding in Punjab

Floods can no longer be dismissed as merely a by-product of climate change.
NEV policy
28 Aug, 2025

NEV policy

THERE was a sense of déjà vu when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ‘formally’ launched Pakistan’s ...
Kiln slavery
28 Aug, 2025

Kiln slavery

IT is nothing short of modern-day slavery. A study by the National Commission for Human Rights offers a glimpse into...
Tug of war
Updated 27 Aug, 2025

Tug of war

The back-and-forth continues within the PTI. To resign or not to resign. To contest or not to contest by-elections.
Manifest unconcern
27 Aug, 2025

Manifest unconcern

AS Israel’s atrocities in the occupied Gaza Strip continue unabated, the OIC has issued another statement...
Cotton malaise
27 Aug, 2025

Cotton malaise

THE crackdown by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association against those of its members engaged in the reprehensible...