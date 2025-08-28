E-Paper | August 28, 2025

NDMA chairman highlights 3 weather systems in play simultaneously

Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 02:29pm

Briefing the premier, the NDMA chief noted Glofs and cloudbursts in the northern areas, as well as urban inundation in Karachi.

“This time’s monsoon was predicted to occur in Punjab’s northern areas and lower areas of GB, AJK and KP.

“In this spell, it has happened for the first time that the systems coming from the Bay of Bengal, another developing from the west, and from the Arabian Sea, have shown a collective effect,” he pointed out.

The NDMA chairman added that all these weather systems accumulated in the country’s northern areas and north Punjab.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik. — DawnNewsTV

