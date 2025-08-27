E-Paper | August 27, 2025

Toba Tek Singh district administration placed on high alert

Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 07:20pm

Following directives from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Toba Tek Singh district administration has been placed on high alert as authorities brace for a possible flood in the River Ravi, according to a press release.

Toba Tek Singh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Naeem Sandhu and District Police Officer (DPO) Ibadat Nisar have visited the Ravi-adjacent locality of Mal Fattiana to assess the flood situation.

“During the visit, they monitored the evacuation of residents to safer locations and inspected the facilities at relief camps,” the press release read. “DC Sandhu emphasised that [the] timely and safe relocation of affected families is a priority.”

During a meeting, DC Sandhu said that 48 villages in the Kamalia and Pir Mahal tehsils are being evacuated, while five relief camps and a control room have been established to monitor water levels continuously.

The Irrigation Department stated that floodwater from Balloki Headworks is expected to reach Head Sadhnai within 24 hours. Sandhu added that the army has also been requisitioned to assist in case of emergencies.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tug of war
Updated 27 Aug, 2025

Tug of war

The back-and-forth continues within the PTI. To resign or not to resign. To contest or not to contest by-elections.
Manifest unconcern
27 Aug, 2025

Manifest unconcern

AS Israel’s atrocities in the occupied Gaza Strip continue unabated, the OIC has issued another statement...
Cotton malaise
27 Aug, 2025

Cotton malaise

THE crackdown by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association against those of its members engaged in the reprehensible...
Ties that bind
Updated 26 Aug, 2025

Ties that bind

Relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh are on the mend under the interim administration in Dhaka.
Hedging risks
26 Aug, 2025

Hedging risks

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s concerns regarding crypto assets and blockchain technology are quite...
Squandered riches
26 Aug, 2025

Squandered riches

PAKISTAN’s cultural wealth represents the country’s huge untapped potential for tourism and diplomacy. An...