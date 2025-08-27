Toba Tek Singh district administration placed on high alert

Following directives from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Toba Tek Singh district administration has been placed on high alert as authorities brace for a possible flood in the River Ravi, according to a press release.

Toba Tek Singh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Naeem Sandhu and District Police Officer (DPO) Ibadat Nisar have visited the Ravi-adjacent locality of Mal Fattiana to assess the flood situation.

“During the visit, they monitored the evacuation of residents to safer locations and inspected the facilities at relief camps,” the press release read. “DC Sandhu emphasised that [the] timely and safe relocation of affected families is a priority.”

During a meeting, DC Sandhu said that 48 villages in the Kamalia and Pir Mahal tehsils are being evacuated, while five relief camps and a control room have been established to monitor water levels continuously.

The Irrigation Department stated that floodwater from Balloki Headworks is expected to reach Head Sadhnai within 24 hours. Sandhu added that the army has also been requisitioned to assist in case of emergencies.