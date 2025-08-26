Mukesh Ambani son’s wildlife centre faces probe into allegations of animal mistreatment

India’s Supreme Court has ordered an investigation into a wildlife rescue centre run by the philanthropic arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s group, although it said the evidence did not support allegations of unlawful animal acquisitions and mistreatment.

Vantara is a marquee project of the Reliance Foundation and the Ambani family. Located in western Gujarat state and led by the billionaire’s son, Anant Ambani, it has rescued and treated thousands of animals, and built the largest elephant hospital.

It was also one of the venues for Anant’s pre-wedding celebrations last year, with the global celebrities who attended advised to don “jungle fever” outfits when visiting Vantara.

The Supreme Court late on Monday ordered an inquiry as it ruled on public interest litigations that referred to complaints by non-profit and wildlife groups alleging mistreatment of animals at Vantara and questioning how the animals ended up at the rescue centre. They also alleged the Central Zoo Authority, the regulatory agency, failed in its duties.

In a written order, the court said although there was no evidence to support the allegations, an independent investigation was needed because the petitions alleged authorities were unwilling to discharge their duties.

“We consider it appropriate in the ends of justice to call for an independent factual appraisal,” the court said in its order.

In a statement, a Vantara spokesperson told Reuters it remains committed to transparency and legal compliance. Vantara added it would cooperate fully with the investigation panel, and its “mission and focus continues to be the rescue, rehabilitation and care of animals”.

The Central Zoo Authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The panel will be led by a former Supreme Court judge and will submit a report on the acquisition of animals, particularly elephants, look at complaints regarding the creation of a vanity or private collection of wildlife, as well as check for compliance with India’s Wild Life Protection Act.

The panel needs to submit a report to the court by September 12.

Located in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Vantara is home to more than 150,000 animals across more than 2,000 species. It also has a 998-acre elephant welfare trust, which it says is the world’s largest care facility for rescued elephants.

This month, local communities in neighbouring Maharashtra state staged protests against the relocation of a 36-year-old elephant that was unwell to Vantara, arguing the animal had been part of their spiritual life, including processions, for decades.

Reliance has acknowledged the “deep religious and cultural significance” of the elephant, but says it was following a court’s directive with the relocation.

In March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi toured Vantara and said it “provides a safe haven for animals while promoting ecological sustainability and wildlife welfare”.

Anant is also an executive director of oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries, and is involved in its technology and telecoms business, Jio Platforms.

In media tours last year, Anant showed the large kitchens at the facility for elephants, where dishes such as juice and sweets were prepared for the animals, and popcorn was served as a “treat”.