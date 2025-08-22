Javelin star Yasir throws season’s best to clinch bronze at Asian Throwing Championships

Pakistan’s javelin sensation Muhammad Yasir Sultan threw a season’s best of 77.43m to clinch a bronze medal at the Asian Throwing Championships in Mokpo, South Korea on Friday.

The 27-year-old threw a massive 77.43m on his sixth and final attempt to snag a podium finish and smash his previous season’s best of 76.07m set at the Asian Athletics Championships in May.

Sri Lanka’s Pathirage Rumesh Tharanga won gold with an 82.05m throw and became the only athlete to cross the 80m barrier this morning. Behind him was Japan’s Gen Naganuma with 78.60m.

Yasir opened his campaign with a no-throw, followed by a solid 75.79m. He the then threw two successive throws in the 72m range before anther no-throw on his fifth attempt.

It was on his final attempt that he struck his medal-winning 77.43m throw.

Yasir clinched a silver at last year’s championships with a 78.10m throw, and a bronze in 2023 with a 79.93m throw, which still stands as his personal best.

The javelin ace has yet to shatter the 80m barrier.

